City's Cigarette Tax Blocks State Revenue Share: Colo. Panel

By Daniel Ducassi (February 16, 2023, 6:25 PM EST) -- A municipal sales tax on cigarettes bars the city of Aurora, Colorado, from participating in a state cigarette tax revenue sharing program, a panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday, concluding that allowing cities to tax cigarettes and still get a cut from the state was not what lawmakers intended....

