Crypto Wallet Owner Sues In Chancery To Undo NFT Theft

By Katryna Perera (February 16, 2023, 10:25 PM EST) -- A company that makes non-fungible tokens out of street art sued a group of 25 unknown individuals and cryptocurrency entities in Delaware Chancery Court in the hopes of undoing what it says was a $172,000 cryptocurrency theft....

