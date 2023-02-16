Credito Real Cleared For $62M Sale Of US Asset In Ch. 15

By Vince Sullivan (February 16, 2023, 6:12 PM EST) -- Mexican specialty finance lender Credito Real SAB de CV received court approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to sell its equity interests in an American auto lending firm in a $62 million deal with a Mexican financial services firm....

