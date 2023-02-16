Coons, Tillis Tapped To Lead Senate IP Subcommittee

By Ryan Davis (February 16, 2023, 8:56 PM EST) -- Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., was named chairman of the Senate subcommittee on intellectual property on Thursday, and Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., was tapped as ranking member, putting two lawmakers with similar views about the value of strong patents at the helm of the panel....

