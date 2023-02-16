Fla. Judge Upholds Insurance Brokers' Nonsolicitation Deal

By Aaron Keller (February 16, 2023, 9:39 PM EST) -- Avoiding arguments about Federal Trade Commission proposals to stymie noncompete agreements, a federal judge in Florida issued a preliminary injunction that enforces nonsolicitation covenants and bans six former insurance brokerage employees, including a team leader who earned more than $3 million a year, from luring customers to a competitor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS