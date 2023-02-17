Health Care Co. Wins D&O Coverage For SPAC Suits

By Josh Liberatore (February 17, 2023, 9:23 PM EST) -- Insurers must cover defense costs a health care company racked up in underlying suits stemming from its merger deal with a special purpose acquisition company, a Delaware state court judge said, finding that the company's directors and officers are insured under policies issued to the SPAC....

