IP Edge Tries To Edge Out Of Delaware Patent Fight

By Andrew Karpan (February 16, 2023, 9:40 PM EST) -- IP Edge and a consortium of its alleged "sham" patent holdings companies are promising not to sue a California chipmaker in an effort to get out of a Delaware federal court, where the way the company manages thousands of patent infringements suits has drawn scrutiny from the state's top judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS