Fla. Judge Again Tosses Lawsuit Over 'Don't Say Gay' Law

By David Minsky (February 16, 2023, 5:34 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit attempting to block a state law prohibiting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for a second time, saying that the students and parental groups who brought the action couldn't point to a "concrete future harm" that would have been prevented by stopping its enforcement....

