6th Circ. OKs Preliminary Injunction In Implant Co.'s Suit

By Tiffany Hu (February 17, 2023, 10:39 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has upheld a preliminary injunction against a former employee of spinal implant maker Stryker who left the company to work for a competitor, finding that the lower court did not go too far in barring the employee from working there....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS