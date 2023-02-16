TTAB Won't Let Diagnostic Co. Register 'NF-Light' TM

By Tiffany Hu (February 16, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- A Swedish diagnostic company can't register "NF-Light" as a trademark after a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled in a precedential opinion Thursday that the term was generic because medical and clinical researchers would understand it to refer to "neurofilament light."...

