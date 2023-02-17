UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (February 17, 2023, 7:41 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen logistics company Tuffnells Parcels hope to deliver a win in its corporate espionage lawsuit against rival DX, commodity trader Glencore sued again in a claim from Legal and General, and dairy alternative producer Oatly crying over spilled milk in a chancery appeal against the U.K.'s dairy industry trade body....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS