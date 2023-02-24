How Baton Rouge Activists Won A Rare Civil Rights Settlement

When Pleading the Fifth Backfires

The Fifth Amendment protects individuals against self-incrimination, but it can sometimes act as a double-edged sword in jury trials. While people can invoke it to avoid giving testimony that could result in their criminal prosecution, jurors in civil trials are allowed to use a defendant's Fifth Amendment assertion as an indication of guilt.



The U.S. Supreme Court has limited parties' ability to use the Fifth Amendment to their advantage. Other federal courts have also curbed a party's ability to change their Fifth Amendment positions at trial, a strategy that would otherwise allow them to give previously withheld testimony when called to the stand and potentially catch an opposing party by surprise.



During June 2021 depositions in the Imani case, two BRPD officers, Jonathan Abadie and Willie Williams, pled the Fifth when asked whether the affidavits of probable cause signed during the arrests were untruthful.



"I don't want him to testify about anything that he'd be criminally accounted for," Deelee S. Morris, a parish attorney representing Williams, said during the deposition.



The move ultimately backfired, however. As the trial drew close, the officers asked the court to withdraw their Fifth Amendment pleas. On Jan. 30, two days before opening arguments, U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles denied the request and ruled that plaintiffs' counsel could question the officers about their Fifth Amendment pleas at trial.



A plaintiff's expert, Robert Pusins, testified at trial that in 30 years of experience he had never before seen officers plead the Fifth in a civil case.

