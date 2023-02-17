Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 17, 2023, 7:32 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency theft of profits from non-fungible tokens of street art, a bong-maker breakdown, alleged buy-or-bury Facebook tactics and a railroad's lawsuit still chugging along: It's all part of the news last week from Delaware Chancery Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS