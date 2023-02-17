Dems Tell Egg Producers To Explain Why Eggs Cost So Much

By Nadia Dreid (February 17, 2023, 10:11 PM EST) -- Grocery shoppers across the country aren't the only ones wondering why the cost of eggs has shot up so much in recent months, as a pair of Democratic lawmakers who also want to know sent a letter to the nation's top five egg producers demanding answers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS