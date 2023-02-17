London Firm Mishcon De Reya Wants A ChatGPT Engineer

By Sarah Martinson (February 17, 2023, 3:31 PM EST) -- London law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP recently posted a job listing for a "GPT legal prompt engineer" to help its lawyers understand the legal use cases for generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT and other so-called large language models....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS