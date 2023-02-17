Cozen O'Connor Ducks Suit Alleging Conflict Over Biz Sale

By Emily Sawicki (February 17, 2023, 5:34 PM EST) -- Cozen O'Connor PC has triumphed in a bid to have legal and fiduciary malpractice claims against it thrown out, with a federal judge dismissing a complaint after finding companies and not their shareholders suffered injuries in the sale of assets in which Cozen represented both buyers and sellers....

