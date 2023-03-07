FDCPA Ruling Clarifies Bankruptcy-Related Case Precedent

By Ahmed Khattab, Jonathan Floyd and Stefanie Jackman (March 7, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico recently clarified and reinforced the precedent that debt collectors are not violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when sending debt collection communications prior to having knowledge of a consumer's bankruptcy filing....

