Ga. GOP Paid Over $220K To Fake Electors' Attys In Probe

By Kelcey Caulder (February 17, 2023, 10:53 PM EST) -- The Georgia Republican Party paid more than $220,000 last year to law firms representing a group of 11 fake Republican electors who could face charges as part of a Fulton County investigation into alleged efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 reelection loss....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS