Fund Manager, Banker Get 11 Yrs For Libya Investment Fraud

By Sophia Dourou (February 20, 2023, 5:12 PM GMT) -- The former head of a U.K. fund manager and a Swiss banker were sentenced Monday to a combined 11 years in prison for defrauding a Libyan fund out of millions of dollars in improper investment fees after they failed to show up for sentencing....

