MPs To Quiz Finance Watchdog Over 'Greenwashing' Proposal

By Joel Poultney (February 20, 2023, 5:07 PM GMT) -- A group of MPs said on Monday that they will scrutinize proposals by the financial watchdog on combating so-called greenwashing by asset managers, with representatives from the regulator and other industry experts due to give evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS