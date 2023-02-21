2 Firms Steer £15M Pensions Deal For Auto Marketplace

By Irene Madongo (February 21, 2023, 3:21 PM GMT) -- Insurer Just Group has completed a £15 million ($18 million) full pension buy-in transaction to cover liabilities of more than 150 pensioners and deferred members of the retirement savings plan of Auto Trader Ltd., an online car marketplace, broker Aon PLC said Tuesday....

