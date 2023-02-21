Justices Decline Rake Patent Appeal Targeting Alice

By Andrew Karpan (February 21, 2023, 6:10 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Tuesday to hear an appeal from an Oregon patent attorney who wanted to use rejected claims in a patent application for a better garden rake to try to strike down what he called "foundational principles" behind the court's somewhat controversial Alice decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS