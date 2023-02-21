High Court Won't Touch Amazon Win In Diaper IP Row

By Andrew Karpan (February 21, 2023, 6:46 PM EST) -- Justices on the U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday they would not second guess how Amazon.com Inc. convinced jurors in Texas that its Alexa-powered smart home devices did not rip off technology patented in 2006 to cover a device that alerts parents when their child's diaper is full....

