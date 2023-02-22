4th Circ. Axes Cybersecurity Co.'s $25M Win In Licensing Spat

By Hayley Fowler (February 22, 2023, 4:54 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has revoked a $24.6 million award for cybersecurity company Vir2us Inc. over disputed royalty payments under a prior settlement with Sophos Inc., finding the district court "effectively rewrote" their agreement in siding with Vir2us....

