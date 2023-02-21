Ex-Atty Must Give Files To 'Inventing Anna' Faux Socialite

By Ryan Boysen (February 21, 2023, 4:43 PM EST) -- Convicted scammer Anna Sorokin's long, strange saga took another turn Tuesday as a New York state judge ordered Sorokin's now-disbarred former attorney to hand over files and personal property she's allegedly been withholding from Sorokin, or be held in contempt and potentially face jail time herself....

