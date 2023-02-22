Texas Judge Refuses To Torpedo $175M Verdict Against Meta

By Andrew Karpan (February 22, 2023, 4:51 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas has rejected arguments by Facebook's parent company that purportedly inflammatory comments about the social media website's use of "censorship" by Quinn Emanuel lawyers representing an app developer have tainted the developer's $175 million jury win in a patent case....

