Full 8th Circ. Urged To Revive 'Block' Bar On H&R Block Rival

By Theresa Schliep (February 22, 2023, 5:07 PM EST) -- H&R Block urged the full Eighth Circuit to review a panel decision removing a temporary bar on Block Inc. using its name in connection with its tax product, arguing the appeals court broke with its own precedent in reversing the preliminary injunction....

