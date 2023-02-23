Bankrupt Australian Coal Miner Gets Ok To Use Lender Cash

By Vince Sullivan (February 23, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- An Australian company that operates two American coal mines received permission Thursday in a Delaware bankruptcy court to use the cash collateral of its lenders as it deals with a dispute over royalty payments to a mine lessor that threatened its operations....

