Bankman-Fried Wants Voyager Ch. 11 Subpoena Nixed

By Rick Archer (February 22, 2023, 2:41 PM EST) -- Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is asking a California federal judge to quash a subpoena from creditors in the Voyager Digital Chapter 11, saying he was given one business day to produce documents that could incriminate him in his criminal case....

