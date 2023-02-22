Pa. Justices OK J&J Unit's $2.1M Tax Refund In Sourcing Fight

By Paul Williams (February 22, 2023, 10:59 AM EST) -- Pennsylvania's Supreme Court awarded Johnson & Johnson unit Synthes a $2.1 million tax refund Wednesday in a dispute that pitted the company and the state's tax agency against the state attorney general's office over how receipts for services should be sourced....

