Merger Ruling Shows Risk Of Not Seeking Prior CMA Approval

By Christopher Hutton, Mez Azizi and Matt Giles (March 2, 2023, 3:53 PM GMT) -- The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority has concluded that a merger between the two largest suppliers of ready-to-bake products to U.K. grocery retailers should be unwound, highlighting the risks of choosing to complete mergers without first receiving CMA clearance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS