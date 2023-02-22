Legal Service Workers At NYLAG Strike For 2nd Day

By Emily Lever (February 22, 2023, 4:21 PM EST) -- Over 160 attorneys and staff at the New York Legal Assistance Group walked a picket line in the rain and 40-degree temperatures from morning into the afternoon Wednesday, striking for the second day in a row over what they say are low salaries and high workloads at the legal services organization....

