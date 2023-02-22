NC Strip Club Says Models Can't Deny It Info On Photos

By Travis Bland (February 22, 2023, 5:49 PM EST) -- A North Carolina strip club owner told a federal court that being kept in the dark about when a law firm discovered the club had used photos of models accusing it of intellectual property infringement would destroy potential time-limiting defenses to which the club is entitled....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS