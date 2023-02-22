Insurer's Suit Over $54M FCRA Deal Survives Dismissal Bid

By Allison Grande (February 22, 2023, 10:30 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge has refused to toss a coverage dispute brought by Scottsdale Insurance Co. over a $54 million settlement for alleged Fair Credit Reporting Act violations that a class of consumers and a background-reporting company reached in arbitration, finding the Eighth Circuit's looming decision in a related garnishment action would have a significant impact on the fate of the case. ...

