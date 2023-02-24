Genus Claims Questions After Justices Deny Juno Rehearing

By Anne Li and Judy He (February 24, 2023, 4:43 PM EST) -- The case of Juno Therapeutics Inc. v. Kite Pharma Inc. has captured the attention of the legal community and beyond, as it delves into the complex world of written description in patent law. The U.S. Supreme Court recently made a significant decision in Juno by denying certiorari on appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. On Jan. 9, the Supreme Court denied Juno's petition for rehearing.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS