6th Circ. Won't Revive Dow Corning Implant Settlement Claims

By Rick Archer (February 23, 2023, 9:32 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has rejected multiple appeals from South Korean claimants of lower court decisions denying them payments from the Dow Corning breast implant settlement fund, saying they had failed to follow the terms of the Chapter 11 plan that established the fund....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS