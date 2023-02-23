Insurance Co. Sells Minority Ownership In Broker For $47M

By Tom Fish (February 23, 2023, 1:11 PM GMT) -- R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. said on Thursday that it is selling its minority 40% stake in Tradesman, a specialist broker, to the company's controlling shareholder and will use the proceeds of approximately $47 million to fund its business and pay back debt....

