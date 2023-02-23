GOP Lawmakers Blast SEC Climate Proposal, Seek Records

By Tom Lotshaw (February 23, 2023, 3:32 PM EST) -- Several Republican lawmakers wrote to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Wednesday, demanding information and records about a proposed climate disclosure rule they said vastly exceeds the commission's authority and would harm the economy....

