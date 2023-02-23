Microsoft Beats Fed. Circ. Appeal Over 'Selfie Stick' Patent

By Lauren Berg (February 23, 2023, 7:16 PM EST) -- The managing member of Dareltech LLC can't revive claims in his patent related to a remote-controlled "selfie stick," the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday, upholding Microsoft's inter partes review win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS