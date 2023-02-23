'Elf' Vape Makers Get Order Blocking Counterfeiters

By Mike Curley (February 23, 2023, 7:23 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday ordered a Chinese vape maker to stop marketing its "Elfbar" brand electronic cigarettes in the U.S., finding that VPR Brands LP, which makes and sells "Elf" brand vapes, is likely to succeed on its claims that the Elfbar vapes infringe its trademark....

