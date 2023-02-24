Split Ohio Panel OKs Med Mal Juror With Admitted Bias

By Ryan Harroff (February 24, 2023, 8:24 PM EST) -- A divided Ohio Court of Appeals panel said a lower court was fine to keep a juror in a medical malpractice case even after the patient's widow argued that he had admitted to bias against her, with one judge dissenting to say courts should "err on the side of caution" in these situations....

