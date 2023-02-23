Cannabis And Psychedelics Roundup: N.H. Eyes Legalization

By Sam Reisman (February 23, 2023, 9:22 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in New Hampshire advanced a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis, Washington state senators approved a bill to protect job applicants who use cannabis and Hawaii legislators moved forward on multiple bills to fund investigations into therapeutic uses of certain psychedelics....

