5 Crypto Considerations For UK Policymakers

By Oliver Linch (March 6, 2023, 1:06 PM EST) -- February saw the U.K. finally put its prolonged promise to become a cryptocurrency hub[1] into action, with the unveiling of a consultation paper setting out wide-ranging plans[2] to regulate digital assets to protect users from the bad actors and nefarious activity tainting its benefits....

