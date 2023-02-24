What Landmark Ruling Means For Civil Rights Suits In Nevada

By Austin Barnum | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

A remedy should exist for violations of a prohibitory constitutional provision if such a remedy is (1) "in furtherance of the purpose of the" provision and (2) "is needed to assure the effectiveness of the provision."[9]

deference to legislative judgment, avoidance of adverse policy consequences, consideration of government fiscal policy, practical issues of proof, and the competence of courts to assess particular types of damages.[13]

Our caselaw makes clear that when it comes to the self-executing rights contained within our Constitution's provisions, the Legislature lacks the authority to pass legislation that abridges or impairs those rights.[25]