Thomson Reuters Pushes For Wins In IP Suit Against ROSS

By Andrea Keckley (February 24, 2023, 3:15 PM EST) -- Copying the work of a competitor's editors to create an artificial intelligence-powered database is an undisputed violation of copyright, Thomson Reuters told a Delaware federal court Thursday asking for summary judgment against ROSS Intelligence Inc., which Reuters accuses of illegally using its Westlaw without permission or compensation to create another product....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS