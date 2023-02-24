FCA Secures Partial Repayment For Victims In Illegal Trades

By Najiyya Budaly (February 24, 2023, 11:24 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that it has secured more than £100,000 ($120,000) in cash to be paid to victims of a trader who lost their money in the foreign exchange market after he gave unauthorized investment advice over social media....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS