Paul Hastings Hires COO After Ditching Ex-Proskauer Exec

By Marco Poggio (February 24, 2023, 3:35 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP has hired a former Goodwin Procter LLP managing director to become its new chief operating officer after abandoning plans to bring on Proskauer Rose LLP's former COO, Jonathan O'Brien, who was accused of stealing trade secrets, a Paul Hastings spokesperson confirmed Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS