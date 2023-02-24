Philly Union Fights Ex-Biz Manager's Subpoena For Emails

By P.J. D'Annunzio (February 24, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 asked a Pennsylvania federal judge Friday to quash a subpoena for 13 years' worth of emails sought by the Philadelphia union's former leader John Dougherty, saying he was engaging in a "classic fishing expedition" for documents to use in the embezzlement prosecution against him....

