Fed. Circ.'s New Court Clerk To Start In July

By Jasmin Jackson (February 24, 2023, 9:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday its chief deputy clerk, who helped transition the court to remote operations during the pandemic and who also has focused on improving "mission-essential functions," will be its new clerk of the court as of this summer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS