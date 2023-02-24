Peabody Energy Investor Demands Records Of Coal Mine Fire

By Brian Steele (February 24, 2023, 8:07 PM EST) -- An investor in Peabody Energy Corp., the largest coal mine operator in the U.S., wants to investigate the company for possible mismanagement after the board allegedly misled shareholders about the financial impact of a devastating fire at one of its mines in Australia, according to a books and records lawsuit filed in the Delaware Chancery Court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS